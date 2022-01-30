Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 06:30 am

Gold Rate in Qatar on, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today

QAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 30 January 2022) is QAR 2,446.94Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to QAR 209.78 from the previous day’s QAR 212.45.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold appreciated to QAR 192.30 from the previous day’s QAR 194.74.

Today Gold Rate In Qatar (QAR)

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
-1.25%
Ounce
6,525.16
Yesterday: 6,607.95
Tola
2,446.94
Yesterday: 2,477.98
Gram 24K
209.78
Yesterday: 212.45
Gram 22K
192.30
Yesterday: 194.74
Gram 21K
183.56
Yesterday: 185.89
Gram 18K
157.34
Yesterday: 159.33

 

