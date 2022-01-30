Gold Rate in Qatar on, 30th January 2022
QAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 30 January 2022) is QAR 2,446.94. Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to QAR 209.78 from the previous day’s QAR 212.45.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold appreciated to QAR 192.30 from the previous day’s QAR 194.74.
Today Gold Rate In Qatar (QAR)
|Gold Unit
|Qatari riyal
|
-1.25%
|Ounce
|
6,525.16
Yesterday: 6,607.95
|Tola
|
2,446.94
Yesterday: 2,477.98
|Gram 24K
|
209.78
Yesterday: 212.45
|Gram 22K
|
192.30
Yesterday: 194.74
|Gram 21K
|
183.56
Yesterday: 185.89
|Gram 18K
|
157.34
Yesterday: 159.33
