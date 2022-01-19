Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 19th January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 19, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,548.80.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 218.52 from previous day’s SAR 219.33.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 200.31 from previous day’s SAR 201.05.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia