Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 06:45 am

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 19th January 2022

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR)

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 19, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,548.80.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 218.52 from previous day’s SAR 219.33.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 200.31 from previous day’s SAR 201.05.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
-0.37%
Ounce
6,796.81
Yesterday: 6,822.07
Tola
2,548.80
Yesterday: 2,558.28
Gram 24K
218.52
Yesterday: 219.33
Gram 22K
200.31
Yesterday: 201.05
Gram 21K
191.20
Yesterday: 191.91
Gram 18K
163.89
Yesterday: 164.50

