Gold rate in UAE on, 17th January 2022
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (17, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 220.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 207.50.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED207.50 from previous day’s AED207.25.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED220.75 from previous day’s AED220.50.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 14, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|January 17
|6,694.08
|220.75
|207.50
|198.00
|169.75
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
Download BOL News App for latest news