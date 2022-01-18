Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

Gold rate in UAE on, 18th January 2022

today gold rates in dubai

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (18, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 220.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 207.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED207.25 from previous day’s AED206.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED220.75 from previous day’s AED220.25.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 18, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
January 17 6,690.41 220.75 207.25 197.75 169.50

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

Read More

7 hours ago
FBR extends sales tax returns filing date

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday extended the last...
10 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
11 hours ago
KSE-100 Index shed 151 points over renewed Covid concerns

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market closed in the red zone, amid rising...
11 hours ago
Samana Developers retains top 20 seller rank in 2021

DUBAI: The total revenues of Samana Developers January-December 2021 increased more than...
11 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
12 hours ago
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 17th January 2022

SAR: Today's Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 8, 2022)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
45 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 18th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 18th January 2022, Check updated...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 18th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 18, 2022)...
5 hours ago
Prince William and Prince Charles ‘grew closer’ in the Megxit aftermath

The royal family has generally remained silent about the turmoil involving Prince...
Alizeh Shah
5 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a famous Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600