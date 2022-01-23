Gold Rate in UAE on, 23rd January 2022
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (23, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 219.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 206.00.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED206.00 from previous day’s AED207.00.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED219.25 from previous day’s AED220.50.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 23, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|January 23
|6,650.04
|219.25
|206.00
|196.75
|168.50
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
