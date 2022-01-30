Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

Gold Rate in UAE on, 30th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (30, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.00.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED217.00 from previous day’s AED218.00.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED204.00 from previous day’s AED204.75.

Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 30, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
January 30 6,580.31 217.00 204.00 194.50 166.75

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

Read More

11 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.090 and...
12 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100...
12 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 29 January 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 29.1.22, Live...
12 hours ago
Oil spill ‘nail in the coffin’ for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

RAYONG: Oil washing up on a beach on Thailand’s east coast could...
13 hours ago
Sri Lankan merchandise exports surpass revenue target for 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s merchandise exports were recorded at $12.48 billion in 2021,...
13 hours ago
China to raise retail fuel prices

BEIJING: China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
60 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 30, 2022)...
Mehwish Hayat’
3 hours ago
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Dance Video sets internet ABLAZE

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. With millions...
Highest Earning Stars
3 hours ago
Forbes Highest Earning TikTokers of 2021

The entertainment sectoindustry  is being dominated by TikTok stars! With over 1...
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
3 hours ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 30 2022

Today, 30 January 2022, you may find the most recent Free Fire...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600