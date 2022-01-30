Gold Rate in UAE on, 30th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (30, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.00.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED217.00 from previous day’s AED218.00.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED204.00 from previous day’s AED204.75.