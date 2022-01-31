Gold Rate in UAE on, 31st January 2022
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (31, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.00.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED217.00 from previous day’s AED218.00.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED204.00 from previous day’s AED204.75.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 31, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|January 31
|6,580.31
|217.00
|204.00
|194.50
|166.75
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
