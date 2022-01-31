Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Gold Rate in UAE on, 31st January 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (31, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.00.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED217.00 from previous day’s AED218.00.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED204.00 from previous day’s AED204.75.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 31, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
January 31 6,580.31 217.00 204.00 194.50 166.75

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

