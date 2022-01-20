Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 06:30 am

Gold Rate in UAE today on, 20th January 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (20, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 219.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 206.00.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED206.00 from previous day’s AED207.00.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED219.25 from previous day’s AED220.50.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 20, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
January 20 6,650.04 219.25 206.00 196.75 168.50

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

