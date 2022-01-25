Gold Rate in UAE today on, 25th January 2022
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (25th, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 223.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 209.75.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED209.75 from previous day’s AED209.00.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED223.25 from previous day’s AED222.50.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 25, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|January 25
|6,767.48
|223.25
|209.75
|200.00
|171.50
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
