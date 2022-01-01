Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 1st January 2022
UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (1st, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 205.00.
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 1st, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Location
|21 Carat
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|Dubai
|AED 195.75
|AED 218.25
|AED 205.00
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
