Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi on, 7th January 2022
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in karachi (Pakistan) on January 7, 2022, stands at 120,600 per tola.
Gold Rates in Karachi (Pakistan)
Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Today Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,100.
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 108,110
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 126,100
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 99,101
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 115,592
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
