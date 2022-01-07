Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 05:27 pm

Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi on, 7th January 2022

Gold rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in karachi (Pakistan) on January 7, 2022, stands at 120,600 per tola.

Also checkUSD TO PKR Open market exchange rates on, (7th January 2022)

Gold Rates in Karachi (Pakistan)

Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,100.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 108,110
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 126,100
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 99,101
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 115,592

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

