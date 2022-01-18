Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 08:49 pm

Government to deduct 15% WHT from mobile Balance: sources

mobile Balance

Government to deduct 15% WHT from mobile Balance: sources

According to Ministry of Finance sources, every recharge of a card costing Rs. 100 is subject to an additional withholding tax of Rs. 4.2. Telecom firms have declared that they will pay an extra tax on balance recharges, and users will now receive a balance of Rs. 86.9 for a recharge of Rs. 100.

In this context, many telecom firms are sending text messages to customers warning them of the tax increase.

In the mini-budget, the government proposed a 5% rise in withholding tax (WHT) on telecom services and a standard rate of 17 percent sales tax on the import of computers and peripherals. Following its passing through parliament, the President signed the financial supplementary bill into an act of parliament, which is now in effect.

In the budget for 2021-22, the government reduced the WHT rate from 12.5 percent to 10 percent, with the promise that it will be further reduced to 8% in the budget for 2022-23.

The government, on the other hand, reversed its revenue-raising choice by raising the advance tax on the telecom sector by five percentage points. WHT was previously levied at a 10% rate on all telecom customers, regardless of their taxable obligations.

Because the bulk of the country’s population has non-taxable income, they must pay WHT, which they will never be able to recoup. It should be noted that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications had previously opposed the idea to raise telecom taxes.

Read More

21 mins ago
Apple Has Removed Basic Feature From iPhone 13

Apple Support recently verified that the iPhone 13 series is missing a...
26 mins ago
Apple to Launch Affordable 10-Inch iPad

As part of its 2022 product selection, Apple is anticipated to release...
48 mins ago
Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & expected to launch in March 2022

Apple iPhone SE 3 is likely to launched in March 2022. The...
1 hour ago
Samsung Galaxy S22+ leaks in official looking images

Following up on yesterday's comprehensive photographs of the impending Galaxy S22+, we...
2 hours ago
Samsung unveils Exynos 2200 with Xclipse GPU, based on AMD RDNA2 architecture

Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2200 today, the company's next flagship processor, which...
2 hours ago
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Price and Specifications Leaked

The specifications for the Vivo X80 smartphone have appeared online, months after...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2022 WhatsApp update
8 mins ago
WhatsApp introduces animated heart emojis as new feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging software, has finally released a new animation update...
BTS's Jimin becomes the most-streamed Korean in the Arab world
9 mins ago
BTS’s Jimin becomes the most-streamed Korean in the Arab world

Jimin, a member of BTS, has become the Arab world's first most-streamed...
vivo V23e
11 mins ago
vivo V23e is Now Available in 128GB Variant

People in Pakistan are raving about the vivo V23e, which was just...
psl
11 mins ago
PSL Squads 2022 – Full Pakistan Super League player lists

PSL Squads 2022 - Full Pakistan Super League player lists PSL Squads...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600