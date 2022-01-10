Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

BEIJING: Foreign ministers from oil-rich Gulf states arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day visit as turmoil in neighbouring Kazakhstan raises concerns about China’s energy security.

The officials from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, as well as secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef bin Falah al-Hajrah, will be in China until Friday, the foreign ministry has said.

Recent unrest in oil and gas-rich Kazakhstan has raised concerns in China, which has long invested heavily in its central Asian neighbour’s energy industry.

The visit follows a flurry of diplomatic activity by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi, including a tour of Africa as well as visits to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

“Facing vast development prospects, (China) believes this visit… will further deepen China-GCC relation and promote the achievement of better results from China-GCC dialogue and cooperation in various fields,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine briefing on Monday.

“We are willing to work hard together with all sides from the GCC, pursue common development, and advance bilateral relations to a new stage.”

He did not provide further details on discussions during the Gulf ministers’ visit, which is the first group trip of its kind.

But they are expected to speak about strengthening energy ties with Beijing.

China has sought in recent years to bolster its ties with the Gulf states, with President Xi Jinping in 2014 aiming to more than double trade with the region by 2023.

State-owned newspaper Global Times said the visit may also “make breakthroughs” in talks over a China-GCC free-trade agreement.

The potential agreement was first tabled in 2004, with the two sides discussing in March last year the possibility of resuming negotiations.