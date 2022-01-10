Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

10th Jan, 2022. 05:12 pm

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Gulf

Secretary-General of the GCC meets Chinese foreign minister. Photo Shen Shiwei Twitter

BEIJING: Foreign ministers from oil-rich Gulf states arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day visit as turmoil in neighbouring Kazakhstan raises concerns about China’s energy security.

The officials from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, as well as secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef bin Falah al-Hajrah, will be in China until Friday, the foreign ministry has said.

Recent unrest in oil and gas-rich Kazakhstan has raised concerns in China, which has long invested heavily in its central Asian neighbour’s energy industry.

The visit follows a flurry of diplomatic activity by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi, including a tour of Africa as well as visits to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

“Facing vast development prospects, (China) believes this visit… will further deepen China-GCC relation and promote the achievement of better results from China-GCC dialogue and cooperation in various fields,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine briefing on Monday.

“We are willing to work hard together with all sides from the GCC, pursue common development, and advance bilateral relations to a new stage.”

He did not provide further details on discussions during the Gulf ministers’ visit, which is the first group trip of its kind.

But they are expected to speak about strengthening energy ties with Beijing.

China has sought in recent years to bolster its ties with the Gulf states, with President Xi Jinping in 2014 aiming to more than double trade with the region by 2023.

State-owned newspaper Global Times said the visit may also “make breakthroughs” in talks over a China-GCC free-trade agreement.

The potential agreement was first tabled in 2004, with the two sides discussing in March last year the possibility of resuming negotiations.

Read More

3 hours ago
Kazakhs count cost of living as largest city reels from violence

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Before clashes between security forces and government opponents left dozens dead...
3 hours ago
Businessmen seek govt's help in khashkhash export

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has sought the...
4 hours ago
IMF warns developing countries of ‘economic turbulence’

WASHINGTON: Emerging economies should gird for possible rough times as the US Federal...
4 hours ago
In Liberia, abandoned hotel stands as symbol of haunted past

MONROVIA: Towering above Liberia’s ramshackle capital Monrovia stands a hotel that once symbolised...
7 hours ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 10th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
7 hours ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 10th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

massive python
38 seconds ago
Stunned Netizens: A man carries a massive python on his shoulder

A man was seen in this viral video carrying a massive snake...
Amar Khan
2 mins ago
Amar Khan’s Hot and Sizzling Dance Video at Saboor Aly’s Wedding Goes Viral

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the...
Pakistan’s
18 mins ago
Pakistan’s official wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top commerce official is pushing the government to bet big...
26 mins ago
Star John Stamos is in ‘utter shock’ after the death of his friend Bob Saget

After learning of his co-star and close friend Bob Saget's tragic passing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600