Web Desk

22nd Jan, 2022. 01:19 am

Honda Atlas Announces Price Hike for All Cars

Honda Price Hike

Honda Atlas Announces Price Hike for All Cars

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) had a busy year in 2021, nearly losing market share to Kia Lucky Motors, only to reclaim it with the introduction of the 6th generation City.

The new automobile has gotten a lot of attention, with sales numbers approaching those of the Toyota Yaris. As a result, despite a price increase just two months ago, HACL has recently seen phenomenal sales.

However, HACL’s success appears to have been cut short by the recently enacted mini-budget, as the business has announced another significant price increase on all of their vehicles except the City 1.2.

The following are the new prices, which are effective immediately:

Models Current Prices (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Price Increase (Rs.)
City 1.2L MT 2,729,000 2,729,000
City 1.2L CVT 2,949,000 2,949,000
City 1.5L CVT 3,069,000 3,146,000 77,000
1.5 L Aspire MT 3,199,000 3,279,000 80,000
1.5 L Aspire CVT 3,369,000 3,454,000 85,000
Civic 1.8 iVTEC 3,979,000 4,079,000 100,000
Civic 1.8 iVTEC Oriel 4,259,000 4,366,000 107,000
Civic 1.5 RS Turbo 5,049,000 5,175,000 126,000
BR-V 1.5 iVTEC S 3,599,000 3,689,000 90,000

The 1.2 variant of the City has not been subjected to a price increase, as previously speculated. This is due to the fact that the FED and sales tax have not been changed for automobiles with engine displacements ranging from 1,001cc to 1,300cc. The 1.2-liter City features a 1,250cc engine and is the only car in its class that is unlikely to see a price increase.

