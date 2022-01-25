Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
26th Jan, 2022. 12:58 am

Honda Atlas Cars posts Rs446 million profit in Q3 of 2021

26th Jan, 2022. 12:58 am
Honda Price Hike

Honda Atlas Announces Price Hike for All Cars

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars announced a net profit of Rs446 million translating into earning per share (EPS) of Rs3.12 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company’s profit was recorded at Rs939 million (EPS: Rs6.58) in the previous quarter of the year 2021.

The decline in the earnings during the quarter can be attributed to currency volatility and higher import of parts, leading to a surge of 19 per cent in cost of goods sold.

The revenues of the company improved by 73 per cent to Rs77 billion during nine months ended December 31, 2021, compared with Rs45 billion in the corresponding period.

The income of the company rose owing to the jump in prices along with the higher sold units during the quarter.

Other income surged 2.4 times reaching Rs1.4 billion in nine months.

50 mins ago
ASEAN+3 GDP to grow 4.9% in 2022: report

SINGAPORE: The regional gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 10 ASEAN member...
53 mins ago
New Zealand’s household net worth grows in Q3 but at slower pace

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s household net worth grew by 60.7 billion NZ dollars...
55 mins ago
Rupee falls for second straight day on rising oil prices

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee fell for the second straight day against the...
58 mins ago
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

ALMATY: The central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan suffered electrical...
4 hours ago
Pakistan raises $1 billion through Sukook Bonds at record interest

Pakistan raised a $1 billion loan through the Sukuk bond on Monday...
8 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 25 January 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 25.1.22, Live...

