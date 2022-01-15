How to Check FBR Draw Winner’s list – 15th January 2022

FBR Draw Winner’s list: According to FBR, the denominations of the prizes have been set as Rs1 million (1st prize), two prizes of Rs500,000, four prizes of Rs250,000 and one thousand prizes of Rs50,000 each. Thus, a total prize amount of Rs53 million will be distributed among the lucky 1,007 winners who will get the POS-integrated receipts on their purchases.

How to Check FBR Draw Winner’s list

Customers can participate by verifying the receipt of purchases through the Tax Asaan Mobile App or by sending the invoice number through an SMS on 9966.