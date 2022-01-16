Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Jan, 2022. 09:00 pm

How to Check Rs750 Prize bond list 2022?

750 prize bond list 2022

Peshawar: Rs 750 prize bond draw list (Peshawar) will be updated soon here on BOL News.

According to the representative of National Savings the 1st prize of the prize bond 750 worth Rs.1,500,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 750 worth Rs.500,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize of the prize bond 1500 will be given to 1696 participants for Rs.9,300/- each.

How to Check Rs 750 Prize bond Draw list

The Winner’s list of 750 prize bond will be updated here.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 750 PKR Peshawar 17-01-2022 1,500,000 PKR 500,000 PKR 9,300 PKR

