Imam for making easy credit facility for growers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday stressed the need for ensuring easy access to credit facility for growers in order to promote and develop the agricultural sector in the country.

The Minister chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee of Agriculture Transformation Plan to discuss the progress so far made under the transformation programme.

The meeting also discussed the subsidy being provided to farmers on different agriculture inputs, a statement said.

Imam said that accessibility to credit was important for achieving sustainable agriculture development and economic growth in the country.

He said the agriculture sector development and prosperity of farming communities across the country was top priority of the government, adding that the government was taking measures to enhance per-acre crop output in the country for enhancing food safety and security.

The minister also stressed the need for promoting production of high value crops, fruits and vegetables, besides the production of conventional crops to achieve sustainable agriculture development.

He also asked for enhancing investment on high value crops and production of organic foods, besides establishing value chain facilities for cherry and lychee to enhance farm income.

Imam also urged the need for learning from the experience of other countries and benefiting from their knowledge and experiences to achieve growth in the agriculture sector.