22nd Jan, 2022. 08:44 pm

Indonesia, LUMS agree to cooperate for promoting women’s empowerment

Indonesia, LUMS agree to cooperate for promoting women's empowerment

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on Saturday agreed to cooperate in facilitating cooperation on education and in promoting women’s economic empowerment in Society.

Indonesian Ambassador to Islamabad, Adam M Tugio paid a visit to Lahore and met with high officials of LUMS, a statement said.

The Indonesian Ambassador had an interactive dialogue with vice chancellor, Dr Arshad Ahmad, Dr Tariq Jadoon, vice provost, faculty members Dr Azmat, Dr Shakeel, Dr Shajeel, and student council LUMS president.

“As a leading university in research development in the fields of business, science, management, humanities and law, there will be a lot of potential that can be projected in the form of mutually beneficial cooperation with similar institutions in Indonesia,” Ambassador Tugio said.

Vice chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad greatly appreciated the visit of the Indonesian ambassador to LUMS and hoped to open more windows of opportunities for beneficial cooperation with Indonesia as a large country in Association of South East Asian Nation (ASEAN) and with the largest Muslim population, especially in the field of research and business innovation development.

“Many LUMS graduates have become prominent figures both domestically and internationally and they have played a significant role in promoting Pakistan’s progress and prosperity,” he added.

The founders of LUMS have built the campus vision on the philosophy of ‘learning without borders’ and seek to eliminate gaps between gender, economic status, belief and between theory and practice.

“Therefore, we are very proud to be part of LUMS and take the experience of honing social skills and organisational management under the Student Council organisation,” a student and Student Council LUMS president Anooshs Fatima Khan said.

The Indonesian ambassador and the vice chancellor both agreed to start exploring concrete cooperation in the near future with Indonesian universities by facilitating exchange of students, researchers and focusing on specific areas such as research on herbal and traditional medicines for the creation of public health based on the local wisdom of each country and promoting women empowerment in various fields of country as they would contribute to socio-economic progress and prosperity of society and nation.

During the visit to LUMS, the Indonesian ambassador was also invited to take a campus tour and introduced to various facilities and laboratory centres such as the LUMS learning institute, LUMS energy institute, National centre in Big Data and Cloud, Centre for Water Information and Technology, National Incubation Centre, Saida Waheed Gender Initiative, and S Ahmad Hassan School of Law (January 18, 2022).

