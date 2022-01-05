IPRI holds seminar on HR violations, war crimes in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Wednesday organised a seminar on “Debating the Human Rights Violations and War Crimes in IIOJ&K, including Russell Tribunal 2021 proceedings.

Former foreign minister and foreign secretary Ambassador Inamul Haque, former federal minister and president of the Research Society of International Law (RSIL) Ahmer Bilal Soofi, secretary general Kashmir Civitas Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak, registrar and assistant professor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Raja Qaiser, and legal director, CMS McKenna Narabarro Olswang LLP Hassan Aslam Shad were the speakers, who highlighted the issue of human rights violations and war crimes in IIOJ&K.

The seminar participants aptly brought to fore the political, diplomatic and lawfare dimensions on Kashmir, and were of the view that the occupied valley is one of the most militarised disputed area with more than 900,000 soldiers indulging in human rights violations, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Soofi, in his keynote address, remarked that under all definitions of international law, the state of Kashmir is witnessing genocide, repression, human rights violations and war crimes.

He said that India stands exposed since abrogating of Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, and going back on its own constitutional guarantees to the people of Kashmir.

India was getting away with serious violations of international law due to the geo-political complications of global powers, he added.

The participants mentioned the proceedings of Russell Tribunal on Kashmir in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on December 17 to 19, 2021, and said that it was a leap forward and has put the issue of Kashmir on the international agenda.

They said under the Russell Tribunal India stands guilty of committing violations, as was the case in Vietnam.

Dr Farhan Chak, secretary general of Kashmir Civitas, a Canadian registered NGO, observed that Kashmiris are trapped in a false binary between India and Pakistan, and since 2019 India has blatantly trampled Kashmiris rights in IIOJ&K.

Raja Qaiser said India had evaded international public opinion because of its economic strength and diplomatic muscles.

The participants highlighted the contributions of the Russell’s Tribunal during the recently concluded session in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, where issues like the status of IIOJ&K as a disputed territory, India’s status as an apartheid state, crimes against humanity and altercation of demographic balance through illegal acts were highlighted.

The seminar concluded with the resolution that Kashmir is a disputed territory where Indian illegal acts and use of coercive power have created legal, human rights and security issues that need to be tackled by well-resourced efforts on diplomatic, political and law fare fronts.

It was also noted that Kashmiris struggle is neither a secessionist movement, nor terrorism, but it is a freedom movement.

IPRI acting president and director research Brig Raashid Wali Janjua (Retd) said that there is a need for properly resourcing and projecting the Kashmir issue.