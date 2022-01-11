Kati welcomes Islamabad, Tehran, Istanbul freight train service

KARACHI: The business community has welcomed the launch of Islamabad, Tehran and Istanbul (ITI) freight train service, saying it will benefit exporters to improve their share in the European markets, a statement said.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) patron-in-chief S M Munir, president Salman Aslam, senior vice president Maheen Salman and vice president Syed Farrukh Qandhari have welcomed the launch of Islamabad, Tehran, and Istanbul freight train service.

They said that by using the 6500 km long track of ITI, exporters can send their products to European markets, including the Middle East, by a freight train, and deliver their products to the world market in less time and price which will increase the trade volume.

Kati congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Railways Minister Azam Swati, and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood for their efforts in making ITI freight Service possible.

Munir said that this would not only benefit the exporters but also increase the importance of this service in the region, as the travel time of weeks will be reduced to days which will enable timely and low-cost delivery.

The freight train would enhance the economic ties and also increase the trade opportunities, adding that the exporters must get all the benefits from the service to further increase exports.

Kati president Salman Aslam said that the industrialists and exporters of Karachi, including Korangi, were frustrated and disappointed by the delay in the delivery system; however, this service is a new ray of hope which will facilitate the access of Pakistani products to the international markets.

This service would reduce the cost of products and exporters would be able to compete in the global market, he added.