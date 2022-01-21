Kerala Lottery result today on 21 January 2022
Today’s Kerala Lottery Result is 21.1.2022; Nirmal NR 260 Winners List: Check Kerala Lotteries Result 21.1 22, Kerala Today Lottery Result January 21 2022.
How to check Nirmal NR 260 lottery result:
Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Nirmal NR 260 lottery results on its official website, keralalotteriesresults.in.
Types of weekly Kerala Lotteries
- Pournami
- Win Win
- Sthree Sakthi
- Akshaya
- Karunya Plus
- Nirmal
- Karunya
Kerala State Bumper Lotteries
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Monsoon Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
Download BOL News App for latest news