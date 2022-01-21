Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022. 06:09 pm

Kerala Lottery result today on 21 January 2022

Kerala Lottery result

Today’s Kerala Lottery Result is 21.1.2022; Nirmal NR 260 Winners List: Check Kerala Lotteries Result 21.1 22, Kerala Today Lottery Result January 21 2022.

How to check Nirmal NR 260 lottery result:

Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Nirmal NR 260 lottery results on its official website, keralalotteriesresults.in.

Types of weekly Kerala Lotteries

  • Pournami
  • Win Win
  • Sthree Sakthi
  • Akshaya
  • Karunya Plus
  • Nirmal
  • Karunya

Kerala State Bumper Lotteries

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

