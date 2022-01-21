Kia Car Prices: Expected Prices of Kia Cars After the Mini-Budget

The implementation of the mini-budget has caused automakers to raise their vehicle pricing. As evidenced by various adjustments, the majority of price increases are the result of increasing Federal Excise Duty (FED) and sales tax rates.

Due to a sharp increase in car imports, which contributed significantly to the skyrocketing import bill, the mini-budget concentrated on the auto sector. As a result, Completely Built-Up (CBU) automobiles have now been subjected to significant regulatory burdens, while locally produced vehicles are now susceptible to FED and sales tax increases.

It is remarkable that the tax increases have been enacted in such a way that the prices of all vehicles are likely to rise except for automobiles with engine displacements ranging from 1001cc to 1300cc.

To be clear, the FEDs on locally produced vehicles are:

For 660cc to 1000cc automobiles, the increase ranges from 0% to 2.5 percent.

2.5 percent for automobiles ranging from 1001cc to 1300cc.

Increased from 2.5 percent to 5% for automobiles with displacements ranging from 1301cc to 2000cc.

Increased from 5% to 10% for automobiles with displacements greater than 2000cc.

Although Kia Lucky Motors has kept its prices relatively stable since its inception, the current tax increases will force it to raise the prices of its vehicles. Kia’s pricing increases are projected to be as follows:

Cars Engine Displacement

(Cubic Capacity) Current Price (Rs.) Expected Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Picanto MT 998 2,050,000 2,185,300 135,300 Picanto AT 998 2,150,000 2,291,900 141,900 Stonic EX 1400 3,660,000 3,749,268 89,268 Stonic EX + 1400 3,880,000 3,974,634 94,634 Sportage Alpha 1999 4,650,000 4,763,415 113,415 Sportage FWD 1999 5,150,000 5,275,610 125,610 Sportage AWD 1999 5,650,000 5,787,805 137,805 Sorento FWD 2359 6,836,000 7,161,524 325,524 Sorento AWD 2359 7,812,000 8,184,000 372,000 Sorento V6 FWD 3342 8,203,000 8,593,619 390,619

Kia Lucky Motors earlier announced a price rise in November 2021 because to increasing freight charges, raw material expenses, and currency depreciation. Surprisingly, despite the price increase, the Sorento remained same.

This time, however, that will not be the case because the government has announced a hefty tax rate increase for that area, which is anticipated to drive up costs significantly. Overall demand for all automobiles, with the exception of the Picanto, is expected to stay stable due to the high purchasing power of Kia’s target market class.