Kia Car Prices: Expected Prices of Kia Cars After the Mini-Budget
The implementation of the mini-budget has caused automakers to raise their vehicle pricing. As evidenced by various adjustments, the majority of price increases are the result of increasing Federal Excise Duty (FED) and sales tax rates.
Due to a sharp increase in car imports, which contributed significantly to the skyrocketing import bill, the mini-budget concentrated on the auto sector. As a result, Completely Built-Up (CBU) automobiles have now been subjected to significant regulatory burdens, while locally produced vehicles are now susceptible to FED and sales tax increases.
It is remarkable that the tax increases have been enacted in such a way that the prices of all vehicles are likely to rise except for automobiles with engine displacements ranging from 1001cc to 1300cc.
To be clear, the FEDs on locally produced vehicles are:
For 660cc to 1000cc automobiles, the increase ranges from 0% to 2.5 percent.
2.5 percent for automobiles ranging from 1001cc to 1300cc.
Increased from 2.5 percent to 5% for automobiles with displacements ranging from 1301cc to 2000cc.
Increased from 5% to 10% for automobiles with displacements greater than 2000cc.
Although Kia Lucky Motors has kept its prices relatively stable since its inception, the current tax increases will force it to raise the prices of its vehicles. Kia’s pricing increases are projected to be as follows:
|Cars
|Engine Displacement
(Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price (Rs.)
|Expected Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Picanto MT
|998
|2,050,000
|2,185,300
|135,300
|Picanto AT
|998
|2,150,000
|2,291,900
|141,900
|Stonic EX
|1400
|3,660,000
|3,749,268
|89,268
|Stonic EX +
|1400
|3,880,000
|3,974,634
|94,634
|Sportage Alpha
|1999
|4,650,000
|4,763,415
|113,415
|Sportage FWD
|1999
|5,150,000
|5,275,610
|125,610
|Sportage AWD
|1999
|5,650,000
|5,787,805
|137,805
|Sorento FWD
|2359
|6,836,000
|7,161,524
|325,524
|Sorento AWD
|2359
|7,812,000
|8,184,000
|372,000
|Sorento V6 FWD
|3342
|8,203,000
|8,593,619
|390,619
Kia Lucky Motors earlier announced a price rise in November 2021 because to increasing freight charges, raw material expenses, and currency depreciation. Surprisingly, despite the price increase, the Sorento remained same.
This time, however, that will not be the case because the government has announced a hefty tax rate increase for that area, which is anticipated to drive up costs significantly. Overall demand for all automobiles, with the exception of the Picanto, is expected to stay stable due to the high purchasing power of Kia’s target market class.
