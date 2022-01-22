KIA Increases Car Prices in Pakistan

Following the implementation of increased Federal Excise Duty (FED) by the Federal Government in the mini-budget, Lucky Motors Corporation (LMC) has announced a huge hike in KIA Car Prices. According to the notification, the price of the KIA Sportage, KIA Picanto, and KIA Carnival in Pakistan has risen dramatically because to the government’s increase in FED and Sales Tax.

Kia Picanto Price in Pakistan

KIA Picanto Price in Pakistan had already crossed the Rs. 2 million mark with the last increase and took the vehicle out of reach for many middle class customers.