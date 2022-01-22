Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 12:39 am

KIA Increases Car Prices in Pakistan

Kia Car Prices

Kia Car Prices: Expected Prices of Kia Cars After the Mini-Budget

Following the implementation of increased Federal Excise Duty (FED) by the Federal Government in the mini-budget, Lucky Motors Corporation (LMC) has announced a huge hike in KIA Car Prices. According to the notification, the price of the KIA Sportage, KIA Picanto, and KIA Carnival in Pakistan has risen dramatically because to the government’s increase in FED and Sales Tax.

Kia Picanto Price in Pakistan

KIA Picanto Price in Pakistan had already crossed the Rs. 2 million mark with the last increase and took the vehicle out of reach for many middle class customers.

Model
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Picanto M/T
Rs. 2,050,000
Rs. 2,186,000
Rs. 136,000
Picanto A/T
Rs. 2,150,000
Rs. 2,292,000
Rs. 142,000

Kia Sportage Price in Pakistan

Model
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Sportage Alpha
Rs. 4,650,000
Rs. 4,764,000
Rs. 114,000
Sportage FWD
Rs. 5,150,000
Rs. 5,276,000
Rs. 126,000
Sportage AWD
Rs. 5,650,000
Rs. 5,788,000
Rs. 138,000

Kia Stonic Price in Pakistan

Variant
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Kia Stonic EX
Rs. 3,660,000
Rs. 3,750,000
Rs. 90,000
Kia Stonic EX+
Rs. 3,880,000
Rs. 3,975,000
Rs. 95,000

