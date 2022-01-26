Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:16 am

KIA Sportage, Picanto, Stonic Prices Increased

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:16 am
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage, Picanto, Stonic Prices Increased

Prices for Kia automobiles have also gone up. As if this wasn’t already the case.

Car costs were always going to rise in light of the recent “mini budget” duty and tax hikes.

Suzuki was the first to raise prices, and Toyota and Honda have just followed suit. Price increases were swiftly implemented by Lucky Motors, which saw their rates rise by much to 142,000 PKR.

KIA has raised its prices, as shown below.

KIA Picanto

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR)
Picanto M/T 2,050,000 2,186,000 136,000
Picanto A/T 2,150,000 2,292,000 142,000

KIA Sportage

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR)
Sportage Alpha 4,650,000 4,764,000 114,000
Sportage FWD 5,150,000 5,276,000 126,000
Sportage AWD 5,650,000 5,788,000 138,000

KIA Stonic

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR)
Kia Stonic EX 3,660,000 3,750,000 90,000
Kia Stonic EX+ 3,880,000 3,975,000 95,000

 

