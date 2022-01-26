KIA Sportage, Picanto, Stonic Prices Increased

Prices for Kia automobiles have also gone up. As if this wasn’t already the case.

Car costs were always going to rise in light of the recent “mini budget” duty and tax hikes.

Suzuki was the first to raise prices, and Toyota and Honda have just followed suit. Price increases were swiftly implemented by Lucky Motors, which saw their rates rise by much to 142,000 PKR.

KIA has raised its prices, as shown below.

KIA Picanto

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) Picanto M/T 2,050,000 2,186,000 136,000 Picanto A/T 2,150,000 2,292,000 142,000

KIA Sportage

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) Sportage Alpha 4,650,000 4,764,000 114,000 Sportage FWD 5,150,000 5,276,000 126,000 Sportage AWD 5,650,000 5,788,000 138,000

KIA Stonic