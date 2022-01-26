KIA Sportage, Picanto, Stonic Prices Increased
Prices for Kia automobiles have also gone up. As if this wasn’t already the case.
Car costs were always going to rise in light of the recent “mini budget” duty and tax hikes.
Suzuki was the first to raise prices, and Toyota and Honda have just followed suit. Price increases were swiftly implemented by Lucky Motors, which saw their rates rise by much to 142,000 PKR.
KIA has raised its prices, as shown below.
KIA Picanto
|Variant
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|Picanto M/T
|2,050,000
|2,186,000
|136,000
|Picanto A/T
|2,150,000
|2,292,000
|142,000
KIA Sportage
|Variant
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|Sportage Alpha
|4,650,000
|4,764,000
|114,000
|Sportage FWD
|5,150,000
|5,276,000
|126,000
|Sportage AWD
|5,650,000
|5,788,000
|138,000
KIA Stonic
|Variant
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|Kia Stonic EX
|3,660,000
|3,750,000
|90,000
|Kia Stonic EX+
|3,880,000
|3,975,000
|95,000
