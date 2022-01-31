Kolkata Fatafat Result Today on, 31 January 2022
Kolkata Fatafat Result Today – FF Lottery Result announced today on 31 January 2022. Check the Kolkata FF result winners list from here.
Kolkata Fatafat Result
There are some highlights of Kolkata Fatafat, which will give you full information about this game and please read it carefully:-
- In this game, there are 8 bets daily from Monday to Saturday and only 8 bets on Sunday.
- The timing of all bets is fixed and bets are played accordingly.
- The result is released on the official website only.
- To play this game you have to invest half an hour before investing.
- You can play this game every day of the week.
- This game is of numbers, in which you have to guess the numbers and win if your numbers are correct.
- Whoever comes on the first position in the Fatafat game, the winner is given Rs 8 crore.
- Along with the winner, the 8th position people are also rewarded.
Prize Money of Lottery Result
|Prize Money [Tentative]
|Position
|1 crore
|1st
|Rs.9000/-
|2nd
|Rs.800/-
|8rd
|Rs.14/-
|8th
|Rs.140/-
|8th
