Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:34 pm

KSE-100 closes in red amid increasing economic uncertainties

Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:34 pm
PSX

KSE-100 Index shed 151 points over renewed Covid concerns Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse closed lower on Monday amid a slump in the global equities and investor concerns for the ongoing political noise.

“Uncertainty ahead of the International Monetary Fund policy board review on January 28, and the State Bank of Pakistan’s policy announcement scheduled today amid surging inflation played a catalyst role in negative close,” Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index shed 0.21 per cent, or 94.37 points, to close at 44923.91 points. The KSE-30 shares Index shed 0.12 per cent, or 21.04 points, to close at 17726.54 points.

“The market remained in a red territory throughout the day where the index failed to sustain the psychological barrier of 45,000,” an analyst at Pearl Securities said.

“Furthermore, selling pressure was witnessed at the bourses ahead of [the] political uncertainty, rising commodity prices, and current account deficit surpassing to $9 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2022,” he added.

As many as 325 scrips were active, of which 96 advanced, 214 declined and 15 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 160.21 million shares, compared with the turnover of 176.13 million shares in the last trading session.

The SBP kept the interest rate unchanged at 9.75 per cent and cued it as an appropriate guidance to the inflation, hence, no rate hike is expected in near future.

“Going forward, the market is expected to turn positive, and investors are recommended to adopt “Buy on Dip” strategy in the ongoing week.”

The companies which reflected the highest gains, included Sapphire Textile up Rs75 to close at Rs1,124/share, and Siemens Pak up Rs21.84 to close at Rs660/share.

The companies which reflected the most losses, included Unilever Foods down Rs152 to close at Rs20,847/share, and Philip Morris Pak down Rs30 to close at Rs770/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Cnergyico PK Limited with a turnover of 25.45 million shares. The scrip shed 19 paisas to close at Rs6.18 /share, followed by TRG Pak Ltd with a turnover of 21.12 million shares, shedding Rs4.01 to close at Rs80.89/share. Hascol Petroleum (Defaulter) remained the third with a turnover of 11.82 million shares, as it shed 64 paisas to finish at Rs6.03/share.

Read More

4 hours ago
Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

BRUSSELS: Economic growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in January, a key...
4 hours ago
UK forces airlines to fly more as economy reopens

LONDON: Airlines must operate more flights in Britain this summer as demand...
4 hours ago
Rupee falls against dollar due to external payments

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee declined 25 paisas against the dollar on Monday,...
5 hours ago
China cuts reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to maintain liquidity

BEIJING: China’s central bank on Monday lowered the rate of its 14-day...
6 hours ago
Evergrande shares rise after reports of government restructure

BEIJING: Shares in debt-laden Chinese property giant Evergrande rallied on Monday after...
6 hours ago
Unisame stresses the need for self-sufficiency

KARACHI: The government should aim to create self-sufficiency in food and chemicals...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iPhone 12 Tax
5 mins ago
Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the all new Apple iPhone 12 Series, Including iPhone...
Regal Motors
7 mins ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
14 mins ago
FIA submits challan against Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman in Rs16bn graft case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted challan(the report u/s 173...
what to watch on netflix
21 mins ago
What to Watch on Netflix: The TV Shows and Best Movies Coming in February 2022

What to Watch on Netflix: Netflix is offering movies and TV shows...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement