Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 06:23 pm

KSE-100 Index shed 151 points over renewed Covid concerns

PSX

KSE-100 Index shed 151 points over renewed Covid concerns Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market closed in the red zone, amid rising Covid-19 pandemic cases across the world.

Surging twin deficits and uncertainty over the outcome of the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board review for the release of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) tranche worth over $1 billion played a catalytic role in the bearish trend at the market, analysts said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index shed 0.33 per cent, or 151.25 points, to close at 45,612.2 points. The KSE-30 shares Index shed 0.31 per cent, or 56.35 points, to close at 17,942.16 points.

As many as 336 scrips were active, of which 102 advanced, 218 declined and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 173.49 million shares, compared with the turnover of 239.98 million shares in the last trading session.

The companies, which reflected the highest gains included Sapphire Textile, up Rs55.96 to close at Rs1,050/share; and Mehmood Textiles, up Rs44.25 to close at Rs634.29/share.

The companies that reflected the most losses included Nestle Pakistan, down Rs114.25 to close at Rs5,410/share; and Bata (Pak) XD down Rs70.10 to close at Rs2,099/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 25.49 million shares. The scrip shed 10 paisas to close at Rs2.37/share; followed by TRG Pakistan Ltd with a turnover of 20.07 million shares, shedding Rs7.80 to close at Rs96.45/share. Cnergyico Pk remained the third with a turnover of 12.90 million shares, as it shed 21 paisas to finish at Rs6.95/share.

Read More

1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 17th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 17th January 2022, Check updated...
2 hours ago
Unisame recommends barter trade with Iran

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the...
2 hours ago
PSX announces Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund launch

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the launch of Alfalah...
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.840 and...
3 hours ago
Rupee gains 15 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 15 paisas against the dollar on Monday, as...
4 hours ago
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa signs agreements worth $8 billion at Expo Dubai

KARACHI: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province signed over 40 memorandums of understanding (MoUs)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

psl
22 seconds ago
PSL: Who has played most matches in history of Pakistan Super League?

Since the inaugural season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016,...
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim responsibility for a drone strike in UAE
2 mins ago
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim responsibility for a drone strike in UAE

ADEN, Yemen, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi rebel group claimed on...
PSL
13 mins ago
PSL: Six highest totals in Pakistan Super League history

Since the start of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) main event in...
China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices
13 mins ago
China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will raise the retail prices of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600