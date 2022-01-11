Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 11:43 am

KSE-100 opens bearish today

KSE-100

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Image: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks opened on a bearish note as the KSE-100 index witnessed a decline of 144.76 points, or 0.32 per cent, in the first hour of trading on Tuesday.

The Pakistan stocks successfully managed to close in the green territory on Monday, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to reschedule the sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on the request of the Finance Division.

Moreover, the local players’ liquidity increased due to the inflows from foreign firms. Additionally, the higher interest rate environment triggered investors’ interest in the banking sector.

Read more: Pakistan stocks close in green territory as KSE-100 Index gains 542 points

Analysts said that the local market is reacting to the rescheduling of the sixth review for the EFF with the IMF on the request of the Finance Division, resulting in the further delay of funds disbursement to Pakistan.

The local rupee is experiencing fluctuations as the talks for much needed funds to give boost to the currency has been rescheduled on the government’s request, they added.

