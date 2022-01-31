Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 05:00 pm

Kuwait hosts Arab FMs meeting to discuss regional, international developments

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 05:00 pm
kuwait

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait hosted on Sunday the 156th consultative meeting of Arab foreign ministers to discuss the regional and international issues facing the Arab countries.

During a joint press conference with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said that Lebanon’s response on rebuilding trust between Lebanon and the Gulf Arab countries has been received.

“We received a response from Lebanon last night, and Kuwait, along with other Gulf countries, will study this reply to determine the next step concerning Lebanon,” he said, hailing the response as potentially instrumental in getting Lebanon and the Gulf Arab states back on the same page.

The consultative meeting among the Arab ministers was positive, the Kuwaiti minister noted, adding that there was a unanimous Arab decision condemning the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For his part, Aboul-Gheit stressed that the meeting also dealt with the conditions and problems in the Arab region.

Moreover, the meeting emphasized the security cooperation among Arab League member states, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

 

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Govt finalises plan to borrow $5bn from Russia, China, Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs has prepared a plan for obtaining...
3 hours ago
Ukraine crisis adds to inflation jitters as ECB meets

FRANKFURT: Soaring inflation will be in focus when European Central Bank governors...
3 hours ago
Ryanair slashes losses but Omicron hit winter bookings

LONDON: Ryanair slashed its losses sharply in final three months of 2021 but...
6 hours ago
Textile industry booming due to PTI policy, claims Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday claimed that the...
8 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 31 January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100...
9 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 31st January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 31 January 2022, Check updated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

fauji fertilizer
7 mins ago
Fauji Fertilizer profits increase 20% in 2021

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has posted a 20 per cent...
Govt permitted to auction Ishaq Dar's Lahore house
11 mins ago
Govt permitted to auction Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to the federal...
Jimin
21 mins ago
BTS’S Jimin of had appendicitis surgery and tests positive for COVID-19

BTS member Jimin underwent appendix surgery on Monday and tested positive for...
27 mins ago
ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects for Punjab worth Rs130b

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600