Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 10:02 am

KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 13th jan 2022

KWD TO PKR

KWD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs481.85 and Rs484.35 at 10:03 am PST on January 13, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

KWD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (DInar TO PKR) Kuwaiti Dinar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 13th January 2022)

1 KWD = 484.35 Pakistani Rupees

KWD
PKR
1 KWD 484.35 PKR
5 KWD 2421.75 PKR
10 KWD 4843.50 PKR
25 KWD 12108.75 PKR
50 KWD 24217.50 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

14 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
2 hours ago
USD to PKR: Latest Dollar Rate in Pakistan today On, 13th Jan 2022

USD to PKR: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR)...
4 hours ago
Currency rate in Pakistan - 13th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 13th  January 2022, Check updated...
5 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
6 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 13th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (13, Jan 2022) today...
6 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on January 13, 2022

KARACHI: The price of gold rate in Pakistan in the local market...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

EUR TO PKR
3 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
GBP TO PKR
6 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
New Zealand
8 mins ago
New Zealand reports 28 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 28 new cases of...
OMR TO PKR
11 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600