KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 6th jan 2022

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm
KWD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs481.80 and Rs484.30 at 3:48 pm PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

KWD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (DInar TO PKR) Kuwaiti Dinar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 6th January 2022)

1 KWD = 484.30 Pakistani Rupees

KWD
PKR
1 KWD 484.30 PKR
5 KWD 2421.50 PKR
10 KWD 4843.00 PKR
25 KWD 12107.50PKR
50 KWD 24215.00PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

