KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 6th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs481.80 and Rs484.30 at 3:48 pm PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.