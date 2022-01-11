Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11th January 2022

USD TO PKR

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.50 and Rs176.68 at 5:32 Pm PST on January 11, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.67 on January 10, 2021.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Here you can check the updated list of (US Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 11th January 2022)

1 USD = 176.68

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

4 hours ago
Wapda chairman highlights importance of Dasu hydropower project

LAHORE: The Dasu hydropower project is of immense importance for a quantum...
4 hours ago
LCCI stresses timely measures to avoid tragedies like Murree

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stressed the...
4 hours ago
CTO Karachi sets up day care centre

KARACHI: The Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Karachi has set up a day...
5 hours ago
Pakistan stocks close in green territory as KSE-100 Index gains 542 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks successfully managed to close in the green territory...
11 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 10th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 10th  January 2022, Check updated...
11 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Dubai on, 10th January 2022

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (10, Jan 2022) today 24...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
31 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 11th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 11th  January 2022, Check updated...
Gold rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11th January 2022

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January...
Kinza Hashmi
3 hours ago
Kinza Hashmi’s HOT and SIZZLING Dance Video from Saboor Aly’s Shendi Goes VIral

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
‘Emily in Paris
4 hours ago
‘Emily in Paris’ to return to Netflix with season 3 and 4

Emily in Paris, Netflix's smash hit rom-com series, has been renewed for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600