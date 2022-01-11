Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11th January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.50 and Rs176.68 at 5:32 Pm PST on January 11, 2022.
The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.67 on January 10, 2021.
1 USD = 176.68
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.
Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
