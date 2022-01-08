Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 04:35 am

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 9th January 2022

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.05 and Rs179.25 at 9:00 am PST on January 9, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs178.05 and Rs179.25 on January 8, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Here you can find the updated list of (US Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 9th January 2022)

USD TO PKR – OPEN MARKET FOREX RATES HISTORY

DATE BUYING SELLING
08 Jan, 2022 178.05 179.25
07 Jan, 2022 178.30 179.40
06 Jan, 2022 178.00 179.20
05 Jan, 2022 177.60 179.50
03 Jan, 2022 177.15 178.85
02 Jan, 2022 176.80 178.50
01 Jan, 2022 176.80 178.50
31 Dec, 2021 179.00 180.30
30 Dec, 2021 179.60 180.80
29 Dec, 2021 179.70 181.10

