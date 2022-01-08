Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 9th January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.05 and Rs179.25 at 9:00 am PST on January 9, 2022.
The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs178.05 and Rs179.25 on January 8, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022
Here you can find the updated list of (US Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 9th January 2022)
USD TO PKR – OPEN MARKET FOREX RATES HISTORY
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|08 Jan, 2022
|178.05
|179.25
|07 Jan, 2022
|178.30
|179.40
|06 Jan, 2022
|178.00
|179.20
|05 Jan, 2022
|177.60
|179.50
|03 Jan, 2022
|177.15
|178.85
|02 Jan, 2022
|176.80
|178.50
|01 Jan, 2022
|176.80
|178.50
|31 Dec, 2021
|179.00
|180.30
|30 Dec, 2021
|179.60
|180.80
|29 Dec, 2021
|179.70
|181.10
