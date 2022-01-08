Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 9th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.05 and Rs179.25 at 9:00 am PST on January 9, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs178.05 and Rs179.25 on January 8, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.