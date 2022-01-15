Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 15th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (15, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 220.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 207.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED207.25 from previous day’s AED205.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED220.50 from previous day’s AED218.50.