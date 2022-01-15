Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 08:30 am

Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 15th January 2022

today gold rates in dubai

Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (15, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 220.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 207.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED207.25 from previous day’s AED205.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED220.50 from previous day’s AED218.50.

Gold Rate in Dubai today

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 15, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
January 15 6,686.74 220.50 207.25 197.75 169.50

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

Read More

5 hours ago
US Dollar Price in Pakistan on, 15th Jan 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
8 hours ago
Upcoming CPEC projects expected to attract $28 billion: official

KARACHI: The upcoming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure projects are likely to...
8 hours ago
NTDC completes second phase of Neelum Jhehlum transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed and...
9 hours ago
Dogecoin surges as Tesla accepts payments

LONDON: Cryptocurrency dogecoin jumped more than 20 per cent on Friday as...
10 hours ago
Emirates ‘flight attendant at the top of Burj Khalifa to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI: Emirates airline’s ‘flight attendant’ accompanied by an A380 was back...
11 hours ago
PDWP approves Rs4.74 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved the execution of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
SAR to PKR
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.870 and...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Gold Rates: Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan today 2022 on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 15,...
USD TO PKR
5 hours ago
US Dollar Price in Pakistan on, 15th Jan 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600