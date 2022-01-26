Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 26th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (26th, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 223.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 209.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED209.25 from previous day’s AED209.00.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED222.75 from previous day’s AED222.50.

Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 26, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat January 26 6,767.48 223.25 209.75 200.00 171.50

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.