Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on January 13, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 24k Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 126,000 Rs. 115494 Rs. 110245 Rs. 94499 per 10 Gram Rs. 108,025 Rs. 99020 Rs. 94520 Rs. 81020 per Gram Gold Rs. 10802 Rs. 9902 Rs. 9452 Rs. 8102