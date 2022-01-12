Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 04:30 am

Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on January 13, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold rate in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 13, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs126,000 per tola and Rs108,025 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 24k Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 126,000 Rs. 115494 Rs. 110245 Rs. 94499
per 10 Gram Rs. 108,025 Rs. 99020 Rs. 94520 Rs. 81020
per Gram Gold Rs. 10802 Rs. 9902 Rs. 9452 Rs. 8102

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

