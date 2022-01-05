Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan – 6th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 04:30 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rate in Pakistan on January 6, 2022, stands at 126,150 24k per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate today in Pakistan

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 126,150

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 126,150 Rs. 115634 Rs. 110374
per 10 Gram Rs. 108150 Rs. 99140 Rs. 94630
per Gram Gold Rs 10815 Rs 9914 Rs 9463

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

32 mins ago
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on January 6, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
12 seconds ago
Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 6th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
7 hours ago
IPRI holds seminar on HR violations, war crimes in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Wednesday organised a seminar...
8 hours ago
Pakistan bourse slightly up on profit taking in cement sector

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market moved both ways where profit taking was...
8 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
9 hours ago
Smuggled ghee, cooking oil from Iran wreaking havoc on local industry: PVMA

KARACHI: The smuggled edible oil and ghee from Iran is not only...