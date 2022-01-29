Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 29, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 127,000 per tola and Rs108,880 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs127,000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 127,000 Rs. 116,415 Rs. 111,120 Rs. 95,246
per 10 Gram Rs. 108,880 Rs. 99,810 Rs. 95,270 Rs. 81,660
per Gram Gold Rs. 10,888 Rs. 9,981 Rs. 9,527 Rs. 8,166

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

14 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
14 hours ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
14 hours ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
14 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
14 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
15 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 28th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
24 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29 January 2022, Check updated...
USD to PKR
1 hour ago
Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Hareem Shahs
4 hours ago
Hareem Shah’s Latest Swimming Videos Goes VIral

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to...
SpiceJet Air Hostess
4 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Her Heart Out in Empty Flight

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who rose to prominence with her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600