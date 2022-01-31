Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 05:18 am

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 31 January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 31, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 127,000 per tola and Rs108,880 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs127,000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 127,000 Rs. 116,415 Rs. 111,120 Rs. 95,246
per 10 Gram Rs. 108,880 Rs. 99,810 Rs. 95,270 Rs. 81,660
per Gram Gold Rs. 10,888 Rs. 9,981 Rs. 9,527 Rs. 8,166

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

