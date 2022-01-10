Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 10th January 2022

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 05:27 pm

10th Jan, 2022. 05:27 pm

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 10, 2022, stands at 126,000 per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today

Today 24k Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,000.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 108,025
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 126,000
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 99,023
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 115,500

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

