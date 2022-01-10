Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11th January 2022
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 11, 2022, stands at 126,000 per tola.
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Gold Rates in Pakistan today
Today 24k Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,100.
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 108,025
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 126,000
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 99,023
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 115,500
Gold Rate in Pakistan 21k
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|1 Gram
|Rs 9452
|10 Gram
|Rs. 94520
|1 Tola
|Rs. 110245
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
