Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 04:00 am

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11th January 2022

Gold rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 11, 2022, stands at 126,000 per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today

Today 24k Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,100.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 108,025
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 126,000
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 99,023
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 115,500

Gold Rate in Pakistan 21k

GOLD PURITY RATE
1 Gram Rs 9452
10 Gram Rs. 94520
1 Tola Rs. 110245

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

