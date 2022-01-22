Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 23 January 2022

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc. 24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs125851. Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 125851 Rs. 115,354 Rs. 110,117 Rs. 94,383 per 10 Gram Rs. 107,900 Rs. 98,900 Rs. 94,410 Rs. 80,920 per Gram Gold Rs. 10790 Rs. 9,890 Rs. 9,441 Rs. 8,092 Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.