Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 04:30 am

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 8th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 8, 2022, stands at 120,600 per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today

Today 24k Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,100.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 108,110
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 126,100
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 99,101
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 115,592

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

6 hours ago
Sri Lanka rations electricity as dollar crisis worsens

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka imposed electricity rationing Friday with the main power utility...
6 hours ago
Chile inflation at a 14-year high

SANTIAGO: Chile registered the inflation of 7.2 per cent in 2021, the...
6 hours ago
Pakistan received over $3 billion from expats in RDAs since September 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received $3.16 billion in remittances from expatriates through the...
6 hours ago
Pakistan exports to CARs increase by $145 million: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood...
6 hours ago
India raises growth forecast to 9.2% despite Covid risks

MUMBAI: India on Friday raised its growth estimates for this financial year...
8 hours ago
SBP extends banking relaxations to mitigate Covid till June 30

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to continue banking...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
31 mins ago
USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 8th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
UAE Gold: Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 9th Jan 2022

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on (Jan 9,2022) today 24...
WATCH: Nida Yasir's 'Makhna' grooves lit up the dance floor
4 hours ago
WATCH: Nida Yasir’s ‘Makhna’ grooves lit up the dance floor

Morning show host and actress Nida Yasir burns the dance floor on...
Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai
4 hours ago
Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600