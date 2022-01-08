Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 04:00 am

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 9, 2022, stands at 120,600 per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today

Today 24k Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,100.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 108,110
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 126,100
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 99,101
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 115,592

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

12 hours ago
As health concerns rise, car gadgets proliferate

LAS VEGAS: With personal health a rising priority around the world, the auto...
14 hours ago
PITB to set up dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines and Minerals Department

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will set up a complaint...
14 hours ago
Anti-graft agency probes China insurance tycoon

SHANGHAI: The chairman of China’s biggest insurer is under investigation by the Communist...
15 hours ago
Date to exchange old banknotes extended

KARACHI: The federal government has extended the last date to exchange old...
21 hours ago
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 8th January 2022

SAR: The Gold price in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 8, 2022)...
21 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 8th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.6 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samantha
2 hours ago
Samantha enjoys an intense workout ‘Go low or go home’ WATCH VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as we all know, is quite disciplined when it...
Alizeh Shah
2 hours ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that lit social media on fire

It’s been a rough year once again, with fears of a third...
Aiman Khan
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan advises Tiktok star Jannat Mirza “Makeup Kam Istemaal Kia KAro”

Rapid-fire rounds on are always hot and impulsive, with some surprising admissions...
2 hours ago
Netizens bashed Ahad Raza Mir for skipping Saboor Aly’s wedding

Ahad Raza Mir is being bashed for missing his sister-in-law Saboor Aly's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600