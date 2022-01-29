Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 04:30 am

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 04:30 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 30, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 127,000 per tola and Rs108,880 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs127,000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 127,000 Rs. 116,415 Rs. 111,120 Rs. 95,246
per 10 Gram Rs. 108,880 Rs. 99,810 Rs. 95,270 Rs. 81,660
per Gram Gold Rs. 10,888 Rs. 9,981 Rs. 9,527 Rs. 8,166

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

11 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100...
11 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 29 January 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 29.1.22, Live...
11 hours ago
Oil spill ‘nail in the coffin’ for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

RAYONG: Oil washing up on a beach on Thailand’s east coast could...
12 hours ago
Sri Lankan merchandise exports surpass revenue target for 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s merchandise exports were recorded at $12.48 billion in 2021,...
12 hours ago
China to raise retail fuel prices

BEIJING: China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from...
15 hours ago
LCCI organises seminar for economic warfare awarness

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need of devising a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mehwish Hayat’
2 hours ago
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Dance Video sets internet ABLAZE

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. With millions...
Highest Earning Stars
2 hours ago
Forbes Highest Earning TikTokers of 2021

The entertainment sectoindustry  is being dominated by TikTok stars! With over 1...
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
2 hours ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 30 2022

Today, 30 January 2022, you may find the most recent Free Fire...
Iphone 11
2 hours ago
Iphone 11 Price in Pakistan after increased taxes

iPhone 11 Prices – This post provides iPhone 11 prices in Pakistan...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600