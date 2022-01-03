Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 4 January 2022
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 4, 2022, stands at 120,600 per tola.
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Gold Rate in Pakistan today
Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:
|City
|Gold 24k Per tola
|Lahore
|PKR 120,600
|Karachi
|PKR 120,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 120,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 120,600
|Quetta
|PKR 120,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 120,600
|Attock
|PKR 120,600
|Gujranwala
|PKR 120,600
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
Read More
UAE Gold: Today's Gold Rate in Dubai on, 4 January 2022
UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 4, 2021) stands at...
AED TO PKR: Latest UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupees on Jan 4, 2022
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 4 January 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 4 January 2022, Check updated...
SAR TO PKR: Latest Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupees on Jan 4, 2022
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 4 January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...