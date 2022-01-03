Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 4 January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 03:35 am
Today Gold Price in UAE

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 4, 2022, stands at 120,600 per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today

Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

City Gold 24k Per tola
Lahore PKR 120,600
Karachi PKR 120,600
Islamabad PKR 120,600
Peshawar PKR 120,600
Quetta PKR 120,600
Sialkot PKR 120,600
Attock PKR 120,600
Gujranwala PKR 120,600

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

