Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 4 January 2022

Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

City Gold 24k Per tola Lahore PKR 120,600 Karachi PKR 120,600 Islamabad PKR 120,600 Peshawar PKR 120,600 Quetta PKR 120,600 Sialkot PKR 120,600 Attock PKR 120,600 Gujranwala PKR 120,600 Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.