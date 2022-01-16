Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 07:30 am

Latest Gold rate in UAE on, 16th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Uae updated on, (16th Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 220.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 206.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED206.75 from previous day’s AED207.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED220.25 from previous day’s AED221.00.

Latest Gold rate in UAE

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 16, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
January 15 6,675.73 220.25 206.75 197.50 169.25

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

Read More

4 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today's Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
9 hours ago
Unilever eyes GSK’s consumer goods arm in possible £50 billion deal

LONDON: Consumer goods giant Unilever said that it had approached Glaxosmithkline (GSK.L)...
9 hours ago
Apple complies with Dutch watchdog ruling on payment options

AMSTERDAM: Apple on Saturday said that it would allow developers of dating...
10 hours ago
How to Check FBR Draw Winner's list - 15th January 2022

FBR Draw Winner's list: According to FBR, the denominations of the prizes...
11 hours ago
FBR POS Lucky draw: Winners to get prizes today

FBR POS Lucky draw: On Saturday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)...
13 hours ago
Google, Facebook chiefs approved market pact: US court

SAN FRANCISCO: The top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

SAR to PKR
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.870 and...
USD TO PKR
3 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar Price in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 16th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 16,...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
4 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600