Latest Gold rate in UAE on, 16th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Uae updated on, (16th Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 220.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 206.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED206.75 from previous day’s AED207.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED220.25 from previous day’s AED221.00.

Latest Gold rate in UAE