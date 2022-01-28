Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 28th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (28th, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED218.00 from previous day’s AED223.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED204.75 from previous day’s AED210.25.

