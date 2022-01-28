Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 28th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (28th, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED218.00 from previous day’s AED223.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED204.75 from previous day’s AED210.25.

Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 28th, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
January 28 6,606.00 218.00 204.75 195.25 167.50

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

