Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 28th January 2022
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (28th, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.75.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED218.00 from previous day’s AED223.75.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED204.75 from previous day’s AED210.25.
Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 28th, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|January 28
|6,606.00
|218.00
|204.75
|195.25
|167.50
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
