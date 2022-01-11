Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 04:00 am

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan today 2022 on, 12th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 12, 2022, stands at 126,200 per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today 2022

Today 24k Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,200.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 108,196
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 126,200
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 99,180
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 115,683

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

