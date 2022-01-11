Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan today 2022 on, 12th January 2022

Gold Rates in Pakistan today 2022

Today 24k Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,200.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 108,196 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 126,200 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 99,180 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 115,683

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.